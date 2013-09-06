450 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s been reported that The Avengers Star, Tom Hiddleston, is set to replace Benedict Cumberbatch in Guillermo del Toro’s Horror flick, Crimson Peak. Cumberbatch left the project very recently, when rumors started circulating that he’d be starring in the much anticipated Star Wars: Episode VII. Not many details about the Horror film are available as to the film’s plot or characters, except that Hiddleston & Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain, will play aristocratic siblings. Del Toro described the film as a “classical gothic romance ghost story” & says that it‘s a “very set-oriented, classical but at the same time modern take on the ghost story. It will allow me to play with the conventions of the genre I know & love, and at the same time subvert the old rules.”

Hiddleston’s past credits include War Horse, Marvel’s The Avengers, Midnight in Paris, and Deep Blue Sea. He will next be seen in Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, (due out later this year), Only Lovers Left Alive & Muppets Most Wanted.

Hiddleston has risen to be one of Hollywood’s leading actors at this time & has gained a really large fan base thanks to his role as Loki in Marvel’s Thor & The Avengers. In which he displayed a cynical side as well as a dark humorous side.

Crimson Peak also stars Mia Wasikowska and Charlie Hunnam, and expects to start shooting in January 2014.

-Chris Salce