Last week, Marvel released the first 2 character posters for Thor: The Dark World. One showed the God of Thunder, Thor ( played by Chris Hemsworth) & the other showed his cynical brother Loki (played by (Tom Hiddleston) & today the main villain, the evil Malekith the Accurrsed got his own poster.
Tom Hiddleston talked about how the Dark Elves race fits into Asgard & how his character comes into play. “What happens is the Dark Elves, led by Malekith, played by Chris Eccleston, come to Asgard and they present an extraordinary threat to the state of the universe, because they’re a race of people who existed long before the universe came into being,” he explained. “So before the big bang, the Dark Elves ruled the roost, and they want to return (the universe) to that state. And there’s only one person who might know how to stop them, and that’s public enemy No. 1, Loki. So Thor has to come down to prison, to the dungeons of Asgard where Loki’s incarcerated, and ask for his help.
Synopsis for Thor: The Dark World:
Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World continues the big-screen adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of Marvel’s Thor and Marvel’s The Avengers, Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos…but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.