Last week, Marvel released the first 2 character posters for Thor: The Dark World. One showed the God of Thunder, Thor ( played by Chris Hemsworth) & the other showed his cynical brother Loki (played by (Tom Hiddleston) & today the main villain, the evil Malekith the Accurrsed got his own poster.

Tom Hiddleston talked about how the Dark Elves race fits into Asgard & how his character comes into play. “What happens is the Dark Elves, led by Malekith, played by Chris Eccleston, come to Asgard and they present an extraordinary threat to the state of the universe, because they’re a race of people who existed long before the universe came into being,” he explained. “So before the big bang, the Dark Elves ruled the roost, and they want to return (the universe) to that state. And there’s only one person who might know how to stop them, and that’s public enemy No. 1, Loki. So Thor has to come down to prison, to the dungeons of Asgard where Loki’s incarcerated, and ask for his help.

opens in theaters on November 8th and stars stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christopher Eccleston and more.

