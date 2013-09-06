Win a Bounty Killer DVD free from Nuke the Fridge.

Just simply post your results from the Are You a Bounty Killer? QUIZ into the comments section below for an entry to win. We will randomly pick a winner and announce it on September 20th.

Winner will be notified here

Good luck!

Bounty Killer Movie Synopsis:

This is the age of the BOUNTY KILLER. Bounty killers compete for body count, fame and a fat stack of cash. They’re ending the plague of corporate greed and providing the survivors of the apocalypse with retribution. Based on the graphic novel, Bounty Killer follows the exploits of Mary Death, the leading Bounty Killer on the scene. It’s been 20 years since the corporations took over the world’s governments. Their thirst for power and profits led to the corporate wars, a fierce global battle that laid waste to society as we know it. Born from the ashes, the Council of Nine rose as a new law and order for this dark age. To avenge the corporations’ reckless destruction, the Council issues death warrants for all white collar criminals. Their hunters: the bounty killers!

Starring:

Kristanna Loken

Gary Busey

Eve

Beverly D’Angelo

and… Christian Pitre as Mary Death!

It’s Mad Max meets Grindhouse while getting slashed by Kill Bill!