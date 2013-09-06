700 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier this week, Nuke the Fridge reported that actor Benedict Cumberbatch could be the first officially cast actor for the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII” film. While attending the 2013 Toronto Film Festival premiere of “The Fifth Estate,” Cumberbatch had a chance to respond to these rumors, which have been spreading all over the Internet like wildfire. This is what he had to say.

“This is the simple truth. J.J. [Abrams] and I have worked together before. I would love to work with him again.”

Cumberbatch recently starred as the villain Khan in Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness.” He continued.

“No offer has been made. That is that. And that is that.”

As previously reported, a representative for Cumberbatch dismissed the Star Wars rumors.

“There is no truth to the rumor Benedict has been cast in ‘Star Wars,’ I think the rumors are circling because J.J. and Benedict have just recently had a wonderful time working together on ‘Star Trek.'”

Benedict is the latest in a slew of “Star Wars” casting rumors that also include reports of Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonathan Rhys Meyers all being considered for roles.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters sometime in 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and Ewan McGregor. Michael Arndt wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. John Williams will compose the film’s score, while J.J. Abrams directs.

Source: Access Hollywood