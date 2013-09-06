Alan Taylor and the next Terminator Movie: Let’s Wait and See

By John Garcia

A couple of days ago, a momentous date of an event that never was, Judgment Day, August 29, passed by without too many noteworthy things happening. Maybe “The End” never came and the world was saved after all, among the many other possible dates of Judgment Day. Then this week came new forebodings of a NEW end: fans reacting negatively to the announcement that Alan Taylor is directing the next Terminator movie.

Alan Taylor…. I’ve seen that name recently…. (looks at Alan Taylor’s IMDB page). That is an impressive resume. For movies, he is directing the upcoming Thor: The Dark World. For Television, he directed episodes of Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and The Sopranos to name a few. He also is the co-execute producer of Game of Thrones. That is an impressive resume, and for that alone, I think his name attached to all those popular and successful projects would mean a pretty good sign for the next Terminator franchise. After all, the only concrete things he has going for him are his previous work, and it looks pretty damn good.

This isn’t, by far, a divisive directorial decision like Michael Bay, who on one hand brings mainstream sensibilities to his movie franchises and delivering big box office numbers, while on the other hand, many fans see his visions for geeky franchises as a bit disrespectful to the subject matter. This is definitely not that situation, yet there have been a lot of complains anyway. I suppose passionate fans will be passionate fans, and I can always say the “We’ll wait and see” reason, but that is the most boring way to settle this issue. Let’s examine this past work, and have an excuse to watch episodes of Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and The Sopranos.

Before we look into these works, I do want to clear up that from my understanding of the difference in the roles of a Movie director and a TV director, and it is rather limited, based mostly on Kevin Smith Q and As, that a Movie director seems to have more of a creative input of the movie according to his overall vision while a TV director seems to be more concerned about the individual performances of the actors as his primary job, and the overall vision of the TV series is left to its producers. With that in mind, we only have one movie directorial entry for Alan Taylor: Thor: The Dark World. The trailers show awesome battle scenes which could very well have been between the Resistance and the Machines, and yeah, it looks good. Some people complain that Alan Taylor’s vision would not include quiet stripped down scenes where personal developments would happen, and to that I say, “look at his TV directorial work.”

Looking at Mad Men and The Sopranos, the performances in those episodes are top-notch, and these are shows that involve little to no big battle scene=type of actions. These are performance-driven shows, and him directing these albeit very talented actors still show his ability to direct people and have them deliver scenes of the interpersonal type. This could very well mean that he next Terminator movie is not just big giant expensive explosive battle scenes.

His Game of Thrones resume is for both TV director and executive producer, essentially making him more like a Movie director, and besides the gratuitous nudity, Game of Thrones is pretty good. It has its large epic moments, and it has its more reserved moments as well.

Again, I say all this with a “Let’s wait and see” disclaimer, but it should be something of note, especially for those, who for some reason, think this is an especially abhorring idea. Again, he isn’t Michael Bay, and even Michael Bay does have (limited they are) his victories in the realm of movies. Alan Taylor certainly has a much more balanced approach to his craft.