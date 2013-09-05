450 SHARES Share Tweet

The Flash to Make His Small Screen Appearance Soon! – Chris Salce

Before The Flash gets his own TV series on the CW, he will be first appearing in CW’s Arrow in 3 episodes of the upcoming season. Now Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg is giving us an idea of when the DC iconic character will be cast.

Kreisberg told Entertainment Weekly, when exactly they are planning on shooting The Flash’s first appearance. Kreisberg said, “We’ll have somebody by September 30th, which is when we start shooting (his first) episode. So there is a timeline but it’s been a really exciting process just getting to meet so many fantastic actors & seeing the enthusiasm that so many people around town have for the character. It’s just amazing – I have pictures of myself at age 4 holding a Flash & Superman doll. That I’m sitting here writing The Flash & Green Arrow now, it’s more than my little nerd heart can bear sometimes.”

So it sounds like DC & CW have been running on all cylinders when it comes to The Flash. There is no word yet on who they have approached for the role of The Flash but what we do know is that it will be the Dr. Barry Allen Flash & not the Jay Garrick, Wally West or Bart Allen versions of the character. Flash is expected to make his debut in the 8th, 9th & 12th episodes, which will also serve as a pilot for his own spin-off series. Kreisberg will co-write all of “The Flash” episodes with Arrow Executive Producer Greg Berlanti & DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns. Season 2 of Arrow premieres on Wednesday October 9th at 8pm ET/PT on the CW network. Until then, who would you like to see play The Flash?