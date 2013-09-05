Gamers get an early look at one of the Fall’s most anticipated games.

Announced today on the PlayStation Blog; the game Beyond: Two Souls will see an early demo arrive on the PlayStation Store October 1st. It was also announced there would be opportunities for an even earlier play of the demo available on September 24th, but no word yet on how players can get that opportunity.

Here’s the official word from the blog:

“This demo will include two scenes from the game, giving insight into the extraordinary story that awaits you next month. This will be the first chance for most to go hands-on and experience the improvements Quantic Dream has made to Heavy Rain’s control scheme.



The Beyond: Two Souls demo will feature the following two scenes from the final game:

-Jodie & Aiden: Join a very young Jodie as she takes part in an experiment at the Department of Paranormal Activities. As officials put her abilities to the test, you take charge of a mysterious, invisible entity.

-Hunted: Skip forward a number of years and help Jodie escape the clutches of government agents as the mysterious entity unleashes its truly astonishing powers.”

In addition developer Quantic Dream also released a new video in their making of series which can be seen above. Beyond: Two Souls comes to retailers on October 8, 2013.