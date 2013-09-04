With production wrapped on “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence had time to discuss her role as the blue skinned mutant Mystique. She is reprising her role in the sequel to 2011’s “X-Men: First Class,” which is set ten years later. This is what she had to say.

“I’m naked, but when I do get to wear clothes, I love the ’70s outfits.”

Lawrence did have things go a little easier for her on the sequel. Instead of going through the tedious process of being covered with body paint, Lawrence wore a body suit, which was a darker shade of blue than she sported in “X-Men: First Class.” It bears a strikingly closer resemblance to the version of Mystique that model Rebeccca Romijn played in the first three X-Men films. Lawrence explained.

“Some of the Mystique look is a little different, but we’re still using the same paint. But she’s different in this film too. She was struggling – like a lot of normal humans – with the way she looked, and she was covered up a lot in the first movie, but this time she is a Mutant and proud.”

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Source: SciFiNow