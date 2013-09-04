Nuke the Fridge was in the house to attend the panel for the final episode of Comedy Central’s “Futurama.” Nerdist host Chris Hardwick moderated a live stream Q&A panel with the show’s cast and crew, which included Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, Billy West, Phil LaMarr, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Patric Verrone and Peter Avanzino.

Dubbed as “the cartoon that refuses to die,” “Futurama” has been cancelled three times since first airing on the Fox Network in 1999, so the cast and crew agreed that they have had a lot of practice.

The season finale for “Futurama” will air at 10:00 p.m.ET/PT on Comedy Central. Will Fry pop the question to Leela? Check it out!

Can you guess what the cast and crew’s favorite “Futurama” episode of all time was?

