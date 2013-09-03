The first trailer for Jonathan Glazer’s sci-fi/horror film “Under the Skin” has been released. The trailer is done in a creepy tone reminiscent of the European horror works produced by greats like Dario Argento and Nicolas Roeg in the 70s and 80s. The scene of the creature and/or victim walking through the weeds is especially unforgettable.

The premise may seem farfetched but it works within the boundaries of the aesthetic. Scarlett Johansson plays Laura an alien who arrives in Scotland and uses her sultry powers of sexual seduction to devour men… for food. WARNING! You may have nightmares!

“Under the Skin” premiered at the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, and will be showing at the Toronto International Film Festival next week. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Paul Brannigan, Krystof Hádek, Jessica Mance, Scott Dymond, Joe Szula, Michael Moreland, Lee Fanning, Ben Mills, Lynsey Taylor Mackay, Jeremy McWilliams, Gerry Goodfellow, Adam Pearson, Oscar Mills and Stephen Horn. Walter Campbell and Jonathan Glazer wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Michel Faber. Jonathan Glazer directs.

