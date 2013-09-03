500 SHARES Share Tweet

New Shadowman creative team swoons readers.

This December, comics icon Peter Milligan (Hellblazer, X-Statix) and visionary artist Roberto De La Torre (Daredevil, Age of Apocalypse) are honing Shadowman to a razor-sharp point aimed straight at the jugular of the Valiant Universe!

As revealed today in USA Today, Milligan and De La Torre will begin their run as Valiant’s newest ongoing creative team in Shadowman #13 – the FIRST ISSUE of all-new story arc exposing the malignant roots of Shadowman’s superhuman abilities…roots that began in Jack Boniface’s own tortured past…and now extend through the bloodied back-alleys of 21st century New Orleans.

When a troubled young man with a history of violence and a penchant for blackouts meets an overwhelming source of power with a mystical scythe, the results are doomed to be destructive. A voodoo loa has possessed Jack Boniface – or so he believes. But after Jack awakens in an alleyway covered in blood, he embarks on a journey across lands of shadows and death to discover if he can expel the dark force that’s seized control of his life…and which may be responsible for a violent rampage through the city he swore to protect.

“My first arc will be an attempt to dig up some dirt, dislodge a few skeletons, and find out what the Hell is really going on with Jack. I’m not throwing everything out with the bath water, I’m just making the bath water a bit more grimy and, hopefully, unpleasant,” Milligan told USA Today. “Something is wrong with Jack and to find out what it is he’ll need to face some terrible truths about himself and make some big changes in his life.”

Featuring a standard cover by De La Torre, alongside Pullbox and incentive variants by Miguel Sepulveda (Red Lanterns), Ben Templesmith (Ten Grand), and Shane Davis (Superman: Earth One), Shadowman #13 is also the first title in the MUST READ VALIANT initiative – a new series of self-contained stories and easy jumping-on points across the Valiant publishing line from some of the brightest talents in comics today.

“As a publishing company, our number one priority is always accessibility. With that in mind, we’ve built MUST READ VALIANT to showcase a handful of new, exciting entry points across all of Valiant’s monthly series,” said Valiant Publisher Fred Pierce. “Valiant is among the most talked-about publishers in comics today, and we are constantly being approached by new readers looking for clean introductions to our characters and our universe. Start reading in UNITY #1 this November – then explore the rest of what we have to offer when MUST READ VALIANT kicks off with Shadowman #13.”

Shadowman #13 hits stores December 4th