In advance of the release of Iron Man 3 on 3D Blu-ray Super Set and Blu-ray Combo Pack, the film is now available on HD Digital 3D and HD Digital! To celebrate, we’re delighted to share some exciting new bonus clips below.

Check out Robert Downey Jr.’s slip ups and crack ups in Gag Reel #3 and Ben Kingsley messing around with all sorts of accents from around the globe! Enjoy!

Bonus Clip: Gag Reel #3



Bonus Clip: Trevor’s Accent