Actress Maisie Williams recently took a vacation to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she took part in the famed Sword in the Stone ceremony at the Magic Kingdom theme Park. Not unaccustomed to swordplay and wearing Minnie Mouse ears to boot, the 16-year-old actress had no trouble lifting the sword from its rocky resting place. Check out the pic!

Williams plays the young and tomboyish Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Season four of the highly popular series is expected to air in late March or early April of 2014.

Source: Geeks of Doom