The debate is over. The official title of the fourth Transformers film is Age of Extinction and the proof is in the first poster for the movie that you can view below!

Directed by Michael Bay and starring Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci and Kelsey Grammer, Transformers: Age of Extinction movie is set to be released on June 27th, 2014.

Source: Yahoo! Movies