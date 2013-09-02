Podcast reveals answer to major console question.



According to Microsoft’s Major Nelson, the Xbox One will not support external storage at launch. During his PAX blogcast special he reveals Microsoft’s next-gen console will only have its internal 500gb useable for gamers.

The Xbox One comes with a 500GB internal harddrive as standard that cannot be replaced, though at the console’s announcement back in March it was confirmed external storage could be connected via the USB 3.0 port to use for game installs and downloads.

Major Nelson does note that the feature will be added in some capacity after launch.

“”My understanding is that feature will not be there at launch because the team is working on some other things, but it definitely is on the list. I don’t know when it will come in though.”

You can listen to his entire podcast from Penny Arcade Expo here.

Does this latest news seal the deal on the PS4 for you? Are you afraid you’ll burn through 500gb of storage as fast as those cookies in your cabinet? Are you afraid of what Microsoft might come up with for your storage plan? Let us know!