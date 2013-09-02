Rumors have been circulating that Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston was signed for a six movie deal to play Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s upcoming Man of Steel sequels. If you are a fan of Cranston and liked the idea of him playing Lex you may be disappointed.

When asked about the six film deal here’s what he said.

“Six? This is all news to me,” he said to Boston.com. “I think that maybe my name is bandied about because I’m known to be bald. ‘What bald guy can we get?’ The reality is they can take any actor and shave his head or put a bald cap on him.”

So if not Cranston who do you think should play Lex?

Thoughts?