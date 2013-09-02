500 SHARES Share Tweet

Last week debuted the first poster for Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.” 20th Century Fox has released yet another poster showing the title character on the back of an enormous shark. The studio also threw in four new images featuring Stiller with Himalayan Sherpas and actress Kristen Wiig. Check them out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

After a photo negative goes missing, an office worker who lives inside fantasy worlds where he gets to live an adventurous life while romancing his co-worker sets off a global journey to fix things when both of their jobs are threatened.

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” will open Christmas Day. The film stars Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Sean Penn, Kathryn Hahn, Shirley MacLaine, Patton Oswalt, Finise Avery, Joey Slotnick, Toshiko Onizawa, Adrian Martinez, Liz Mikel, Alan D. Purwin, Barbara Vincent, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Jonathan C. Daly. Steve Conrad wrote the screenplay based on the short story by James Thurber. Ben Stiller directs.

Source: Yahoo! Movies!