After its victory over Leonidas’ 300, the Persian Army under the command of Xerxes marches south towards the major Greek city-states. The Democratic city of Athens, first on the path of Xerxes’ army, bases its strength on its fleet, led by admiral Themistocles. Themistocles is forced to an unwilling alliance with the traditional rival of Athens, oligarchic Sparta whose might lies with its superior infantry troops. But Xerxes still reigns supreme in numbers over sea and land.

300: Rise of an Empire – directed by Noam Murro, from a screenplay written by Kurt Johnstad and Zack Snyder. The film stars: Sullivan Stapleton as Themistocles, Eva Green as Artemisia, Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo of Sparta, Rodrigo Santoro as King Xerxes, Hans Matheson as Aeskylos, Andrew Pleavin as Daxos, Callan Mulvey as Scyllias, David Wenham as Dilios, Jack O’Connell as Calisto, Andrew Tiernan as Ephialtes and Yigal Naor as Darius. It will land in theaters March 7th, 2014.