After landing talented actress Kathleen Turner (“Body Heat,” “Romancing the Stone”) on Friday, the Farrelly Brothers announced that actor Brady Bluhm will return to play Billy in the sequel “Dumb and Dumber To.” This is what the filmmakers had to say via their Twitter account concerning Bluhm’s return.

Farrelly Brothers@farrellybros 31 Aug

It’s official! Billy in 4C (I just thought he was really quiet) is returning in #DumbTo! Played again by the highly underrated Brady Bluhm.

Bluhm will reprise his role as Billy from 4C. Billy is the blind boy that Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) sold Petey the dead bird to for $25 in the original film.

Bluhm has had a spotty career, but has enjoyed success in voicing the character Christopher Robin in several Winnie the Pooh movies. His last appearance was in 2012’s “The Last Man(s) on Earth.”

Turner will play the legendary hose-hound from Cranston, Fraida Felcher. Her character was mentioned in the hot tub scene where Harry recalled his romance with the “babe who worked for the tractor company!”

Here is the storyline for the film.

20 years after the dimwits set out on their first adventure, they head out in search of one of their long lost children in the hope of gaining a new kidney.

“Dumb and Dumber To” is in preproduction, but is expected to start filming soon. The film stars Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Kathleen Turner, Cam Neely and Brady Bluhm. Sean Anders, Mike Cerrone, John Morris and Bennett Yellin wrote the screenplay, while Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly will direct.

Sources: The Farrelly Brothers, RTE, IMDb