Six New Character Images from THE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Six New Character Images from THE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Six new images have been released in a conjunction with a movie tie-in book, which has just hit the stands entitled The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Annual 2014.

If you expecting spoilers, there isn’t any. These are just character images of Tauriel, Legolas and Bard the Bowman. Also, there is a wide-angle shot of the dwarves riding in barrels on their way to Lake-town.

The book can be purchased through Amazon.con Check out the pics!

Here is the storyline for the adventure/fantasy film.

After successfully crossing over (and under) the Misty Mountains, Thorin and Company must seek aid from a powerful stranger before taking on the dangers of Mirkwood Forest–without their Wizard. If they reach the human settlement of Lake-town it will be time for the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins to fulfill his contract with the Dwarves. The party must complete the journey to Lonely Mountain and burglar Baggins must seek out the Secret Door that will give them access to the hoard of the dragon Smaug. And, where has Gandalf got off to? And what is his secret business to the south?

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” will open nationwide on December 13th. The film stars Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Orlando Bloom, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Aidan Turner, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Lee Pace, Christopher Lee, Manu Bennett, Andy Serkis, Billy Connolly, Stephen Fry, Ian Holm, James Nesbitt, Dean O’Gorman, Graham McTavish, Sylvester McCoy, Ken Stott, Conan Stevens, Mikael Persbrandt, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Jed Brophy, William Kircher, Stephen Hunter, John Bell, Mark Hadlow, Craig Hall, John Callen, Jeffrey Thomas, Terry Notary, Ryan Gage, Michael Mizrahi, Robin Kerr and Ray Henwood. Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Hobbit” by J. R. R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Sources: TheOneRing.net, IMDb