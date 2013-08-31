450 SHARES Share Tweet

Rurouni Kenshin Live Action Movie by Trevor Roberts Jr

Live action movies based on Manga and Anime do not have the most reliable track record when it comes to adherence to the source material (*cough* Initial D). After seeing the Gatchaman trailers recently, my curiosity was piqued to see what other adaptations might be out there.

Anime fans might remember Rurouni Kenshin, one of the many titles that have been butchered shown on Cartoon Network. Well, I was pleased by the two trailers that I found (links at the end of this article).

For those not familiar with Rurouni Kenshin, the main character is Kenshin Himura, formerly known as Battousai the Manslayer, a deadly assassin during the final days of the Tokugawa Shogunate. As Japan transitioned to the Meiji Era, Kenshin tried to leave the bloodshed of his past behind. Unfortunately, he encounters many situations where he is forced to take up his sword to defend his new friends.

Based on the short clips that I saw, the lead actor, Takeru Sato, does a good job of portraying the duality of Kenshin: a man haunted by his past and attempting redemption by living a normal life.

Director Keishi Otomo seems to stay true to the manga and anime by interspersing comedic situations between the dramatic encounters. I look forward to a US distributor bringing the title stateside, and a full movie review will be posted at that time.

YouTube Clips:

Trailer 1:

Trailer 2: