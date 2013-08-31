Gatchaman Live Action Movie by Trevor Roberts Jr

Most children of the 70s, 80s, and perhaps early 90s (at least the ones that read this site) will remember the Gatchaman Science Ninja Team (aka G-Force, aka Battle of the Planets) saving the Earth repeatedly from the Galactor.

Well, I am pleased to report that there is a live action Gatchaman movie in Japan! I know, I know; adaptations of Anime\Manga can be terrible. However, based on the trailers below, Tatsunoko did not spare any expense to produce a movie that fans of the series will love.

I am looking forward to a US release, at which point a full review of the movie will be posted. In the meantime, enjoy the trailers.

YouTube Clips:

Trailer 1

Trailer 2 (Extended Clip)