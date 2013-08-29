Arriving Christmas Day, Ben Stiller will portray writer James Thurber’s legendary title daydreamer Walter Mitty. The film is a remake of the 1947 classic which starred comic actor Danny Kaye. Studio 20th Century Fox has released a one-sheet depicting Stiller taking a purposeful walk in the sky. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

An office worker who lives inside fantasy worlds where he gets to live an adventurous life while romancing his co-worker sets off a global journey to fix things when both of their jobs are threatened.

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” will open Christmas Day. The film stars Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Sean Penn, Kathryn Hahn, Shirley MacLaine, Patton Oswalt, Finise Avery, Joey Slotnick, Toshiko Onizawa, Adrian Martinez, Liz Mikel, Alan D. Purwin, Barbara Vincent, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Jonathan C. Daly. Steve Conrad wrote the screenplay based on the short story by James Thurber. Ben Stiller directs.

