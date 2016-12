Cowabunga, dudes! The heroes in a half shell are back in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, an all new 4-player co-op adventure from Activision and Red Fly Studios. Check out this exclusive launch trailer, grab a piping hot pizza, four friends and download the game now on XBLA and Steam. The game also comes out on PSN this September, so start practicing your bo staff skills now because you’re gonna need ’em.