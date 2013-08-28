557 SHARES Share Tweet

Stories have been furiously circulating around the Internet regarding the casting for the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Apparently one item states that the Emperor and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) will return as Force Spirits. Now word has it that English actress Rachel Hurd-Wood has auditioned for the role of Han Solo and Princess Leia’s daughter.

Hurd-Wood is best known for her role as Wendy Darling in the 2003 film version of “Peter Pan.” Her audition does not mean she is a lock for the part. Other young actresses are in line to read for the role.

“Magic Mike” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” actor Alex Pettyfer will test for the role of Luke Skywalker’s son. This is a part Ryan Gosling was offered, but turned down. With the film gearing up for production next year, expect a high frequency of casting news to hit multiple media outlets.

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

The seventh Star Wars film installment will take place thirty years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters sometime in 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and Ewan McGregor. Michael Arndt wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. John Williams will return to compose the film’s score. J.J. Abrams directs.

Source: Latino Review, IMDb