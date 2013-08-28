Matt Damon was promoting his latest movie Elysium in India and had a chance to express his opinion on how his friend Ben Affleck will do and if he’d play Robin as some have suggested.

Here’s what he told The Times of India:

I think it will be great,” he says of Affleck as the caped crusader. “It will be terrific. I know there are a lot of people grousing on the internet. I just think it’s kind of funny. You know, he’s not playing King Lear. It’s Batman! Certainly within his skill set. If anybody saw ‘Argo’ or ‘The Town,’ and all the work he’s been doing lately, it’s way more nuanced and interesting and way more difficult than Batman! Batman just sits there with his cowl over his head and whispers in a kinda gruff voice at people. Bruce Wayne is the more challenging part of the role, and Ben will be great at that… But it’s safe to say I won’t be Robin.

Wait… Did he just say it’s easy to play Batman? What are your thoughts?

Source: Superherohype, The Times of India