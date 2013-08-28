IMAX FanFix has released an exclusive poster for Riddick that features some amazing art work.

Check it out below.

Riddick (2013) – also known to fans as Riddick 3 – is the third movie installment in the highly regarded series that launched with Pitch Black (2000) and was followed up with The Chronicles of Riddick (2004). Vin Diesel reprises the title role and teams up once again with director and writer David Twohy for this highly anticipated movie.

The plot focuses on the anti-hero Riddick; he has been left for dead on a desert planet where he finds himself fighting for his life against alien predators far more viscious than any human he has ever faced. Riddick is forced to use a beacon to alert the very bounty hunters he has been evading to come and collect him as this is the only way he can possibly escape.

The mercs that arrive are even more lethal than any Riddick has faced before, and onboard one of the ships is a captain who has a very personal score to settle.

Vin Diesel is joined by Karl Urban who reprises the role of Vaako, former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista who plays Diaz and Katee Sackhoff who plays Dahl.

Riddick 3 is scheduled to be released in cinemas and IMAX on the 6th September 2013. Subscribe to this website, follow us on Twitter and Like our Facebook page to be kept up to date with all of the latest information, news and gossip.

Find out more about Riddick 2013 Movie: http://www.riddick-movie.com/#ixzz2dEpISjlf

Source: Superherohype