A Major Character To Get Killed Off In THE AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON?

Could Marvel kill off a major character in the Avengers sequel?

Writer-director Joss Whedon spoke today with Entertainment Weekly and was asked about the possibility of a major character being killed off in the upcoming sequel The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Here’s what he had to say.

I’m always joking about that. Um… maybe? But I’d have to have a really good reason, a really great sequence for [Marvel executives] to go, ‘We’ll cut off a potential franchise, that’s fine!’ They know, as any good studio does, that without some stakes, some real danger, how involved can we get? We don’t just rule it out across the board, but neither is the mission statement ‘Who can we kill?’ We try to build the story organically and go, ‘How hard can we make it on these people?

What are your thoughts? If a major character is to be killed off who should it be?

