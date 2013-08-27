With superhero movies coming out of the woodwork, some fans have expressed an interest in seeing comic book artist Todd McFarlane reboot his beloved creation “Spawn.” Signing at the Ubisoft booth on Saturday at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, McFarlane had plenty to say about a “Spawn” reboot film.

When asked about a remake arriving in the near future, McFarlane stated:

“The reality is that I’ve got a lot of pressure. They want me to deliver the script by the end of the year, which would basically mean we’d be shooting next year. So, that’s the goal right now. The thing that keeps slowing it down is that the negotiation I’ve done is I write, produce, direct, but I’ve got to push a lot of my other endeavors off to the side so I can just get tunnel vision on it. And so everybody at my company is now going, ‘We’ve got to find Todd the time to finish all this.’”

McFarlane went on to layout the approximate time frame for shooting the film, and the modest price for the special effects.

“I think it’s a 60-70 day shoot,” McFarlane said. “I think it’s a quick shoot. It’s not going to be a giant budget with a lot of special effects, it’s going to be more of a horror movie and a thriller movie, not a superhero one. I’ve got so many people phoning now that I’ve got to get it done. I’ve made some promises to people this year.”

Rumor has it that Academy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx has expressed tremendous interest in portraying the tormented Al Simmons a.k.a. Spawn. Trying to be cryptic, McFarlane referenced the casting of the film without dropping any names.

“You know what, we’ve had some big names–like who you’re mentioning–come to the office and go ‘We want to be in it’,” McFarlane said. “Sometimes they give me their pitch, I give them my pitch, I go, ‘We can get in it, this is how it goes’, and so those types of actors–Academy Award guys–they’re going, ‘As soon as that scripts done, we’re going’. So once we get this thing done, we’ll get it off the ground with some big names.”

The reboot of “Spawn” may begin production sometime in 2014. Todd McFarlane wrote the screenplay, and will also produce and direct.

Sources: The Gate, Wikipedia