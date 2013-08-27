When a press release was issued by Warner Bros after the announcement that Ben Affleck was cast as Batman some noticed that Christopher Nolan’s name was missing from it. Nolan’s name was attached to the Man of Steel movie as producer and the absence of his name has brought on a new internet rumor that Nolan may have stepped down from the project.

The new Super Hero film is being scripted by David S. Goyer from a story he co-created with Zack Snyder. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder are producing, with Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan and Wesley Coller serving as executive producers.”

So what’s the deal? Did Nolan quit the production?

Say what you want about Nolan’s style of directing but in my opinion he brought Batman back from the dead and he’s an amazing director.

Nolan is currently working on Interstellar that opens in theaters on November 7, 2014.

– Louis Love