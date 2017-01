New TV Promo for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

New TV Promo for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

A new TV spot for writer/director Joss Whedon’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been released.

Check out the TV spot below.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m.