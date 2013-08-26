We’re in the final days of Summer but that doesn’t mean your favorite comics and games are slowing down.

Comics

The end of a season usually wraps up a lot of story lines before getting into fall arcs to entice new readers. Just look at some of the books on our list and you’ll see what we mean. This week marks the end of Trinity War. A new chapter in Aspen comics 10-for-10 initiative. As always find a complete list of what’s coming out this Wednesday here.

Overtaken #1 (Aspen Comics)

So far Aspen’s 10 year anniversary event has rejuvenated the publisher and given their stories the kick they needed. Overtaken, a sic-fi horror departure for the studio, is the latest book to debut at $1 and we hope we’re in for the same excitement their other $1 debuts have given us.



TMNT #25 (IDW)

IDW has really given Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans fresh quality stories to cheer about. Their latest arc sees it climax in issue twenty-five. With the fate of the city hanging in the balance the turtles must face the Shredder. And his newest soldier, Leonardo?



Flash #23 (DC Comics)

If you’ve been keeping up with the Reverse Flash story arc, no doubt you’ve been waiting for the speed force showdown of the year. In the pages of this issue Flash will go one-on-one with the Reverse Flash and Barry Allen may never be the same because of it.



Justice League #23 (DC Comics)

Trinity War reaches its fateful conclusion. We know evil will triumph leading into the new Forever Evil series and September’s Villain’s month. How does it happen exactly? We can’t wait to find out.



Gaming

Can you believe we’re just a few weeks away from Batman, GTA, and new systems being released? Before we sign away our homes to pay for all of that; gamers are being treated to the 25th edition of the Madden franchise and a few other awesome titles. As always check out the spot for a complete rundown of this weeks gaming releases.

Madden 25 (X360, PS3, soon for Xboxone, PS4)

If you’re a fan of this series, I don’t need to sell you on it. But for the rest of you improved visuals, better franchise mode, better running game and a cool tutorial to boot.



Killer is Dead (X360, PS3)

Killer Is Dead is a title from the demented mind of celebrated game creator, SUDA51, serving as a spiritual successor to his previous cult favorites, No More Heroes and Killer 7.



Reviews will be light this week as we’re busy preparing a new show in the wake of Batman casting news, one where you’ll be able to win prizes just for voicing your opinion. Details soon.