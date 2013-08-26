It looks like Michonne has some big Zombie trouble in this video sneak peek for season 4 of The Walking Dead.

AMC has released the first look at the fourth season of The Walking Dead.

Check out the video below!

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” stars Andrew Lincoln, Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Scott Wilson, Melissa McBride, Chad Coleman, Sonequa Martin-Green, Emily Kinney, Larry Gilliard Jr., David Morrissey and Danai Gurira.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13 at 9/8c.