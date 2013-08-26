Captain Ultimate has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Last month Monkeybrain comics latest all ages book Captain Ultimate debuted in the Comixology top 100. The book created by the trio of Esposito, Bailey, and Boykoesh was first announced during the Monkeybrain comics panel at San Diego Comic Con and received high praise from critics with a resounding welcome by readers. Now as a thank you and appetizer for the soon to be released issue two; the team is releasing a free download to readers, revealing more of the mythology of their title character.

In a press release sent today fans were told the following:

“When the world’s greatest hero, Captain Ultimate, disappeared, a writer named Richard Richardson kept his myth alive through pulp fiction, comic books, radio serials, and more. While much of that material was thought to have been lost to time, current Captain Ultimate shepherds Benjamin Bailey, Joey Esposito, and Boy “Boykoesh” Akkerman have unearthed a treasure trove of long-lost material from the notoriously reclusive writer.

Found in a battered old copy of Astounding Science-Fantasy #16 with a cover by Taylor Stauft, “Appetite for Destruction” is one of the most revered prose tales starring Captain Ultimate and his arch-nemesis, Doctor Destruction.”

You can get this free download of Astounding Science-Fantasy #16 here.

The ongoing Captain Ultimate comic book is also available on Comixology through Monkeybrain Comics:

http://www.comixology.com/Captain-Ultimate/comics-series/11580