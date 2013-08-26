Search
Home
Share
Simon Pegg in "Paul"

Simon Pegg in “Paul”

It’s only been five years since the last “X-Files” movie. Fans of the series are stronger than ever and pine over a reteaming of F.B.I. agents Muldar and Scully, who exploded onto television screens over 20 years ago. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is developing a third film and discussed the potential for actor Simon Pegg to have a role in the movie. This is what he had to say.

“Gillian [Anderson] worked with Simon Pegg on a movie [2008’s “How To Lose Friends And Alienate People”] and told me that he was a big fan. We actually thought about putting him in the second movie, but there was no part for him. I certainly would think about him if we were to go forward in any way.”

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Chris Carter

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Chris Carter

As far as any updates on the next X-Files feature are concerned, Carter continued by saying:

“It’s really up to Twentieth Century Fox, whether they have the will to do it. I think all of us are interested in putting the band back together. I have an idea for a third movie in my head. The colonization date has passed [in the series, the date for the alien invasion was December 22, 2012 – Ed.]  and that is something we wouldn’t ignore. For the second movie, we only had the budget for a standalone story, but we want to go back to the mythology.” 

For fans, what role would you like to see Simon Pegg play in the film?

“The X-Files 3” is in development. The film will star David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. Chris Carter will write the screenplay and direct.

Source: Empire

Share