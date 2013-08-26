It’s only been five years since the last “X-Files” movie. Fans of the series are stronger than ever and pine over a reteaming of F.B.I. agents Muldar and Scully, who exploded onto television screens over 20 years ago. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is developing a third film and discussed the potential for actor Simon Pegg to have a role in the movie. This is what he had to say.

“Gillian [Anderson] worked with Simon Pegg on a movie [2008’s “How To Lose Friends And Alienate People”] and told me that he was a big fan. We actually thought about putting him in the second movie, but there was no part for him. I certainly would think about him if we were to go forward in any way.”

As far as any updates on the next X-Files feature are concerned, Carter continued by saying:

“It’s really up to Twentieth Century Fox, whether they have the will to do it. I think all of us are interested in putting the band back together. I have an idea for a third movie in my head. The colonization date has passed [in the series, the date for the alien invasion was December 22, 2012 – Ed.] and that is something we wouldn’t ignore. For the second movie, we only had the budget for a standalone story, but we want to go back to the mythology.”

For fans, what role would you like to see Simon Pegg play in the film?

“The X-Files 3” is in development. The film will star David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. Chris Carter will write the screenplay and direct.

Source: Empire

