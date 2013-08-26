Universal tries to woo back the original Bourne.

TwitchFilm reported today that Matt Damon is in talks with Universal to reprise his role as Jason Bourne in an upcoming Bourne film. He’s reportedly interested in coming back only if Universal can get director Paul Greengrass to also return to helm the film. A quote from the story explains it best, “We’re told Damon is only interested if Greengrass is directing so there are clearly a lot of moving parts here but if all comes together we could be seeing the return of the director and star of one of the strongest American action franchises of recent years.”

What this could mean for Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross character in the franchise is unknown at this time. Universal has come out saying they are committed to continuing Renner’s direction of Bourne films but if all goes to plan it’s almost certain we’ll see a new film featuring both stars.

What do you think of this latest hollywood move? Did Renner’s Bourne deter you from the franchise? What do you think an Aaron Cross/ Jason Bourne film would be like? Let us know.