New images have been released via Warner Bros. showing screenshots from the upcoming Batman: Arkham Origins.

The pictures contain many of the villains that will be featured in the game.

Batman: Arkham Origins is being developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal and the game is a prequel to the famous Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. A younger not as experienced Batman is set to fight classic super villain found in the Caped Crusaders universe.

Click on the images below to enlarge.

Source: Warner Bros. Montreal