Fanboy Conjecture: Mapping out DC Movies based on Batman

By John Garcia

Disclaimer: I just read a couple of articles and reports, and these are just a product of my conjecture given the very sparse information we have. Plus, I don’t see into the future, so I’m saying is. This is how I think it would turn out from what limited information I have, so enjoy….. or not. It’s up to you to take what you can from it.

I remember watching the Will Smith film I am Legend, and getting more excited by the posters and billboards in the background of that reality’s World’s Finest / Batman vs. Superman film than what was happening on the foreground. Sadly, that reality never got to see the films that would explode out of a DC movie universe because well, zombies, or a virus happened, reverting mankind’s technological achievements back centuries, presumably taking the film industry with it.

However, if such a Zombie Apocalypse can be prevented, we will see how Batman vs Superman fares. Also remember, the DC Movie universe now has Henry Cavill is Superman, Ben Affleck is Batman, and recently, Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad and Malcom in the Middle fame, as play Lex Luthor. Both Affleck and Cranston are reportedly being tapped to appear in multiple films playing these characters. Depending on which source’s report, (which are still in flux when this article is being written) Affleck’s number of appearance goes as high as a possible 10 to 13 appearances as Batman, and Cranston’s Luthor ranges from 6 to 10 appearances (fewer appearances for villains makes sense). Now, “appearances” could very well be a walk-n, or post-credit sequence scene, but the high number, 13 intrigues me, so let us break it down.

If Batman vs Superman is financially successful enough to warrant Affleck returning to reprise the Batman role, the next steps would be a solo Batman film, and the Justice League film as actual films where he would be part of the main cast. There was also talk about a Flash film, so perhaps Affleck will appear in that movie as part of his 10-13 “appearances.” That year could also have a third film, probably not a summer release, of a lesser character or a sequel. If that is the pattern, starting 2015, each year will have 3 Ben Affleck as Batman “appearance.”

Going from that number, his 10-13 appearances would then spread out to roughly 2-3 films a year, for a period of 4-5 years, with a big team movie, some sort of Justice League movie, at the end of each 2 or 3 years like Marvel’s movie “phases.” That’s a lot of Batman, but perhaps this could show the life-cycle of this run of movies before another massive movie-verse-wide reboot.

Having a lot of Affleck doesn’t bother me as much as apparently a lot of people (really, read my “I believe in Batfleck” article a couple of days ago), but more exciting about this is Affleck’s investment in the DC film universe. He had initially turned down the Justice League directing gig, but given what we are seeing right now, we won’t see a Justice League film in a while. Perhaps his involvement in these films, and his 13-apperance involvement could give him the inspiration, opportunity, or both to WRITE AND/OR DIRECT. Now, Ben Affleck as a writer/director is nigh-indisputable. Even those hardcore “Batfleck” haters acknowledge his writing and directing talent. At the very least, there is that “Oscar-Winning” thing about his writing and directing work, and his identity as a comic book fan.

What of the end of this 4-5 year cycle of movies? Affleck will be a couple of years shy of 50, where he can still play a much older Batman. He can still play Batman, and be at the right age to have an actual Frank Miller Dark Knight Returns or Strikes Again (if you want to make it a League movie). Also, it could be…. hear me out…. A FLASHPOINT OR CRISIS MOVIE, making the next movie in that NEW universe, while still tangentially connecting it to this set of movies like the way the JJ Abrams Star Trek movies are still somewhat connected to the regular Star Trek movies.