It’s hard to believe that Daniel Craig is preparing to shoot his fourth Bond feature. His portrayal of James Bond in the first three films made the famous British Secret Agent quite serious and very lethal, which was reminiscent of Sean Connery’s interpretation of the 007 character. Now, Craig is looking forward to playing Bond with a few more humorous bits sprinkled into the role. Here is what he had to say.

“Hopefully we’ll reclaim some of the old irony,” he says, “and make sure it doesn’t become pastiche. I can’t do shtick, I’m not very good at it. Unless it kind of suddenly makes sense. Does that make sense? I sometimes wish I hammed it up more, but I just can’t do it very well, so I don’t do it.”

“Bond 24” is scheduled to open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris. John Logan is writing the screenplay based on characters created by Sir Ian Fleming. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will produce, while Sam Mendes directs.

Source: Vulture, IMDb