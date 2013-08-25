450 SHARES Share Tweet

The announcement that Ben Affleck has been cast as Batman in the “Man of Steel 2” film has sent shockwaves through young and old alike around the world. Most are gobsmacked by Affleck being the finalist to don the Dark Knight costume, and are downright angry over the choice. Many have said this is the final nail in DC Comics and Warner Bros. coffins as partners and creators of superhero films. Petitions and anti-Affleck websites are in the works. However not all are displeased. Writer and director Joss Whedon (Marvel’s “The Avengers”) felt the need to weigh in on the subject with a Tweet. This is what he posted.

Joss Whedon @josswhedon

Affleck’ll crush it. He’s got the chops, he’s got the chin — just needs the material. Affleck & Cavill toe to toe — I’m in.

7:45 PM Aug 23rd

Whedon is highly supportive of Affleck in his new role. However, one can’t help but wonder, since Whedon works for the competition, and any bad call on the other teams part can only elevate your side’s standing, could Whedon have an ulterior motive in congratulating Affleck and his bosses? What do you think?

“Man of Steel 2” will open in theaters on July 17, 2015. The film stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane. David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay based on a story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder from characters created by Joe Shuster, Jerry Siegel and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Source: Joss Whedon via Twitter