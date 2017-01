First Images of Ben Affleck in the Batsuit… Sort Of

Since it was announced that Ben Affleck is scheduled to portray Batman in the Man of Steel sequel, people have been speculating how the superstar would look in the batsuit. Now thanks to the magic of Photoshop, fans have added the suit to images of Affleck they’ve found on the Internet. Instead of waiting until the film’s release in 2015, check out a sneak peek of the Bean Town Batman below.

Click on the images below to enlarge.



