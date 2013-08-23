579 SHARES Share Tweet

Empire Magazine recently caught up with Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige, who had some juicy details to discuss about Marvel’s epic space saga “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Fiege revealed that the most dangerous woman in the universe, Gamora (Zoë Saldaña,) will start out as a villain, and then tries to redeem herself by helping the Guardians. Also, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) will pursue and attempt to kill Ronan the Accuser, not Thanos as it states in the comic books. Here is what he had to say.

“They are an unlikely band. It’s pure circumstance that brings them all together throughout the course of the movie. Rocket has been genetically and mechanically altered, he’s an experiment from one part of the galaxy. Groot is a species that happens to look like trees look, and is quite communicative if you can understand the different inflections in the way he says, “I am Groot.” Peter Quill left Earth in the mid’80s, but when we meet back up with him he’s very much a citizen of the universe. Drax has one goal and one goal only, which is to kill Ronan because of a past tragedy. When we meet Gamora, she’s a bad guy working with Ronan and Nebula and Korath, and by extension for Thanos. Gamora doesn’t necessarily like doing that anymore, and tries to find a new path for herself. But she has a reputation as the deadliest woman in the galaxy that people aren’t greeting her with open arms.”

So, how does the timeline of “Guardians of the Galaxy line up with the rest of the Marvel Universe?

“It’s not exactly revealed what year or month it is in relation to the other Phase Two films. But yes, it’s the same time.”

Will the film be connected to other Marvel film projects?

“Certainly more than the others. We’ve already said that Thanos plays a part in it and is a character in it. That in and of itself should tell you it’s connected to the other worlds.”

What roles will the characters Ronan The Accuser and Thanos play in the film?

“Ronan The Accuser is very much the main bad guy. And Thanos is lurking above it all. You will learn more about Thanos in Guardians, for sure. Certainly you’ll get more than the one turn around and smirk. You’ll get much more than that!”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is scheduled for an August 1, 2014 release. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Vin Diesel, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Source: Empire Magazine