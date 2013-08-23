Kickstarter has become a place where ideas and dreams that are financially unobtainable can become possible by offering a platform for fundraising. Many small and large films have come up with the financial backing needed by using the Kickstarter website. For example, a The Veronica Mars Movie Project is now in works thanks to Kickstarter.



A few weeks ago a project was started to raise the finances for a fan film based on the video game Metroid. The goal was to reach 90 thousand dollars and get a the ten minute film titled Metroid: Enemies Within off the ground and finished. Unfortunately just as the funds passed 20 thousand dollars Nintendo pulled the plug on it.

The kickstarter page now reads:

Metroid: Enemies Within (A Metroid Fan Film) is the subject of an intellectual property dispute and is currently unavailable.

This event comes as no surprise since Nintendo recently pulled the plug on a Final Fantasy VII web series that was also seeking funds on the website.

What do you think? Should Nintendo have left them alone?