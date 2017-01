The New “Fans of Ben Affleck as Batman” Facebook Fan Page is Live!

The New “Fans of Ben Affleck as Batman” Facebook Fan Page is Live!

We know a lot of people are raging against the casting of Ben Affleck as Batman in the next Superman movie, yet some of you like the idea.

If you think Affleck will make a great Batman click HERE and “Like” the “Fans of Ben Affleck as Batman” page.

Be among the first to show support before others jump on the bandwagon !!!

Join the “Fans of Ben Affleck as Batman” Facebook Fan Page now!