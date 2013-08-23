Our friends over at Super Hero Hype have post an image of actor Michael Rooker wearing full makeup on the set of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is now being filmed in London.

Guardians of the Galaxy features an unlikely cast of characters who must team up in order to defeat a cosmic force of epic proportions. Directed by James Gunn, the August 1, 2014 release stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, Ophelia Lovibond, Benicio Del Toro, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, Djimon Honsou, Gregg Henry, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.



Guardians of the Galaxy features an unlikely cast of characters who must team up in order to defeat a cosmic force of epic proportions. Directed by James Gunn, the August 1, 2014 release stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, Ophelia Lovibond, Benicio Del Toro, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, Djimon Honsou, Gregg Henry, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.