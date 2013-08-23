Batfleck may not be the Batman we want, but he’s the Batman we’re going to get.

There was a bait and switch article up on Bleeding Cool with a headline that said, “Warner Bros Receives 50,000 complaints over casting of Batman,” had people bothered to click the link they would have seen it was from 1989 over the casting of Michael Keaton as Batman. Fanboy reaction is a predictable thing. Nothing is everyones cup of tea, but it seems those who hastily rush to judgement are the most vocal and often least objectionable in their opinions. We were satisfied with Keaton, let’s at least give Affleck a look.

There would have been complaints no matter what

Let’s face it, you can never please everybody. Whether it was John Hamm, Josh Brolin, or an unknown; the internet would have run rampant with fire just for the simple fact that it wasn’t Christian Bale. Heath Ledger was never suppose to be the Joker in our eyes, but look how he endeared himself to movie history in that role. Remember before Batman Begins people questioned Christian Bale and in return we got one of the best Batman’s ever. In comic book genre film, satisfaction is just about unachievable. The history and passion fans have for these characters make it that way. We all have our ideas who would make Jim Lee’s Batman leap off the page but at the end of the day very few of us can handle the high pressure world of $250 million budget film.

Who was really going to take the plunge and follow Bale?

Ben Affleck wasn’t on the odds sheet of many to be the next caped crusader, but then again who among Hollywood’s A-list was going to try to fill the almost impossible shoes of Christian Bale? It has to be intimidating for even the most prestigious actors to be asked to play Batman after Christopher Nolan gave the world his Bat trilogy. Following Bale with an unknown was never an option for Warner Bros, especially in a movie with aspirations to be the biggest grossing cinematic epic ever. When people’s expectations aren’t met; it’s simply human nature to lash out like a wounded animal, but I give Affleck credit for putting his career on the line after already almost being ridiculed out of Hollywood once. In a way he may be the only one who could handle the pressure of a potentially highly scrutinized role which Batman has become over the last 20 years.

Look at his resume

One Oscar winning Batman deserves another. Sure early in his career we had to deal with Gili but look at how he reinvented himself after that monstrosity almost engulfed his career. The Town, the award winning Argo; it should be more than apparent to everyone that Affleck has legitimized himself as a serious film maker/actor. And did you see how much meticulous detail the man paid to Jack Kirby’s art in Argo? It shows he works well with source material he loves and this is Batman, who doesn’t love Batman?

The Daredevil issue

Okay, yes… he was Daredevil in a subpart film. How much can you blame the man for that? He didn’t write the script, he didn’t direct the movie, and he also doesn’t make 20th Century Fox’s micromanagement policies, which as we saw in their other movies ( Fantastic Four) strip films of their essence in order to make toys and shirts more appealing to kids. They’ve just recently straightened out their act and began to show interest in actually making real comic films with the X-franchise, but Ben and a lot of other people in the movie business have moved on from those Fox blunders.

The Look of Batman?

Can you think of anyone that looks like a mirror comparison of a Bruce Wayne drawn by Batman’s amazing comic book artist like Greg Capullo, Jim Lee, Brian Bolland and Neal Adams?

The ascetic is a mute point. Remember in film anyone can be made to look like anything. No doubt, diets and work out regimes will dominate Affleck’s life for the next few years, but Affleck’s look should be the least of everyone’s concerns. As for the costume? The new bat-suit will fit the man for better or worse, it’s what keeps the costume design people in business and let’s wait to see it before we go on about Batman’s new film look.

Speaking of Films

Zack Snyder is a genuine film maker who has a real passion for the material he makes films from. Warner Bros is not 20th Century Fox; while they’ve had their own films on films, they’ve also given their filmmakers freedom to see their vision through. After 300 and Watchmen, he has the relationship with Warner Bros that will allow him to bring his vision to this movie. He at the very least agreed (if not chose himself) to the decision to have Ben Affleck be Batman so now they’re in it together for better or worse.

All we’re saying is give Ben a chance…

Yes there is no doubt at the end of the day if this movie doesn’t live up to the hype it will fall on Snyder and Affleck. Remember Affleck’s Academy Award speech? He’s already fallen and picked himself back up from the brink of Hollywood oblivion. All our hate speech and negativity doesn’t bother the man one bit; he’s been through far worse. So why not wait till this film gets underway to start throwing your rotten tomatoes? Let’s try not to Keaton this one Internet. If I don’t like what I see when the film draws near then I’m going to take the novel approach and voice an opinion with my wallet by not seeing it. That right there is the real power you have in this corporate fueled world.