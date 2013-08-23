“Why Ben Affleck is a Solid Choice for the New Batman” by Jeremy Farmer (someone who’s opinion shouldn’t mean anything to anyone)





Let me start out by saying that my three favorite things in the whole wide world are these (in no particular order) : Pizza, Neil Diamond, and things that are Batman. While I have yet to somehow see anything that successfully incorporates all three of these things together (one can dream), I have had my ups and downs with all of them. However, the recent news of Ben Affleck taking up the Bat-Tights is most certainly an up. So pack up the babies and grab the old ladies, because I’m gonna tell you why.

I guess it would be fair to start off by saying that I genuinely like Ben Affleck as an actor. Sure, he’s no Marlon Brando, but he is certainly no Marlon Wayans either. I would say he’s a pretty competent actor. He’s been pretty bad in some pretty bad movies, but he’s also been pretty good in some really great movies. More recently the latter. Now I don’t need the greatest actor in the world to play Batman. In fact I would almost prefer that it isn’t. “Great” actors always want try to “do a different take on the character” or some artsy horse-shit (I can never tell. Words get muffled when people’s heads are that far up their own asses). Which is basically code for “I don’t know anything about this, but I’m still going to play the part”. I don’t know why we need that. In fact, I would argue a true to the comics Batman would actually be a “new take on the character” as far as movies are concerned.

Not that I didn’t like Christian Bale’s Batman. Quite the contrary. I mostly loved those movies. Batman Begins is far and away the best Batman movie ( one might argue that The Dark Knight is the better Batman movie. While it might be a better movie, it’s more of a crime drama that Batman happens to be in rather than a Batman movie). However, they forgot about one thing in the last trilogy. Superhero movies are supposed to be fun. I actually think Michael Keaton rode the line between “moody” and “fun” way better than Christian Bale did (it’s just too bad he wholesale murdered everyone he came across in those movies), and that’s the Batman I prefer. It’s the Batman Ben Affleck will be able to pull off.

On that note, I don’t think Ben Affleck would like to reinvent the character. I think he knows the character (being a comic nerd). People give him a lot of grief for Daredevil. That movie sucked. HARD. I don’t know if he was the worst part of that movie. I would actually argue that his portrayal of Matt Murdoch was the only faithful parts of that movie. It’s not fair to blame the guy for the turd that movie is. He was the one of two thing stopping is from being a complete failure instead of being “a close to complete failure except for Ben Affleck and John Favreau”. Plus Colin Farrell sucked 150% harder in that movie than anyone else, and we don’t blame him for that movie being crap.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Ben Affleck probably wouldn’t have been good in the Nolan Universe. Christian Bale probably wouldn’t have fit in the Burton films. That’s all well and good, but I think we’re comparing him unfairly in a universe that he won’t be playing in. . This is a sequel to Man of Steel. That movie was a lot more lighthearted than the Dark Knight movies (which is saying something considering about 5 million people died in MoS). The last thing we need is a mopey Christian Bale not wanting to help Superman because he’s still upset about his not-quite-girlfriend getting blowed up by the Joker . It doesn’t have to be Adam West silly, but it doesn’t have to be some deep character study either.

I will go as far to say that we might actually get the closest thing to real Batman(without an origin story) with Ben Affleck than we’ve ever seen in the movies to date. I could be wrong, but there’s more evidence to suggest that the character is in safe hands with the guy than a lot of other people. Most of the internet nerd outrage is founded on nothing but knee jerk reactions based on nothing. The most honest fair thing that anyone can say about not wanting Ben Affleck as Batman is that they just don’t like him as an actor. That’s fine. Not everyone is going to like everyone who’s cast as everything, but there’s no reason at all to not give this guy a chance.

I may be wrong and he might be the worst thing since bat-nipples. However, there’s plenty of reason to think he might actually own this role.

