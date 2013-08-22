Zatanna in Injustice Gods Among Us by Trevor Roberts Jr

Zatanna is the latest Downloadable Content (DLC) for Injustice Gods Among Us. She can be added to the roster along with the rest of the previous DLC characters such as Lobo, Batgirl, Martian Manhunter, John Stewart, Zod, and Mortal Kombat favorite, Scorpion.

In late July, Ed Boon hinted that Martian Manhunter would not be the last DLC and that the next character would be a fan favorite.

(Note to Louis: The following HTML code will embed display Ed Boon’s Tweet in the article)

RT @Castro_V_ @noobde good we need more good characters EB: Next one is a BIG fan favorite request !! — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 25, 2013

Although this may be Zatanna’s first appearance in a fighting game, she has an impressive arsenal of moves to compete with the other characters. The majority of her special moves consist of spells spoken backwards just like in the comic books (ex: Erif Ssik or Fire Kiss, Gniknil Sgnir or Linking Rings). It was a nice touch by the game developers to remain faithful to the nuances of her character.

Zatanna is available on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for 400 MS Microsoft Points and on PlayStation® Network for $4.99.