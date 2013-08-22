Twitch May Be One of The Biggest Winners In The Next-Gen Console Race!

The King of the Next-Generation consoles has not been crowned yet despite what the Sony and Microsoft hype machines tell us. However, there is one company that stands to benefit greatly from the next great console war: Twitch.

Twitch is a streaming service provider for gamers to share their experiences in real-time. Both Sony and Microsoft have announced support for Twitch in their consoles (the PS4 controller has a dedicated “share” button, and the Xbox Kinect enables verbal activation of sharing).

Twitch is already having great success: announcing 600,000 unique broadcasters last month! However, with Sony revealing over 1 million pre-orders for the PS4 console and Microsoft surely having a large pre-order number as well, that is a significant install base of potential future Twitch users. Investors and advertisers are sure to take note. More money for Twitch hopefully will lead to high quality and diverse service offerings for gamers.

Stay tuned as we monitor the online sharing trends after the consoles launch.