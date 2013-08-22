Cinematographer Dan Mindel ASC, BSC announced at the ASC Clubhouse today that “Star Wars: Episode VII” will be shot on 35mm film instead of the usual digital technology that has become standard fare for the entertainment industry. To be more specific, the production will use Kodak film stock 5219, which touts itself as “The next step in the evolution of motion picture film.” Director J.J. Abrams is taking Star Wars back to its production roots which the original trilogy was founded on.

Mindel has a substantial working history with Abrams. They first worked together on “Mission Impossible 3 – Ghost Protocol.” On viewing dailies for the feature, a lens flare (non-image forming light) caught the attention of Abrams. Mindel showed Abrams how they were created, which gave Abrams the idea to use them in “Super 8” and the last two Star Trek films. Since Star Wars obviously takes place in space, there will be ample opportunity for Abrams to “lens flare” the bejeezus out of it.

Mindel’s other credits include: “Shanghai Noon,” “Domino,” “Star Trek,” “John Carter,” “Savages,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Here is a brief synopsis for the film.

The story take place “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away,” with characters created by George Lucas.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to be released in December of 2015. The film will star Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels. Michael Arndt wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

